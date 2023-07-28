Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies may have played friends on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, but the duo actually first met on Broadway in 2008.

Grande and Gillies starred in 13: The Musical before reuniting in 2010 as Cat Valentine and Jade West, respectively, in Victorious.

At the time, Grande gushed about her close connection with Gillies, telling Teen Vogue in May 2012, “I lived with Liz for a while. She lived in my mom’s house with me. It was so much fun!”

Grande and Gillies have continued to remain close over the years. Since becoming a household name with her music career, Grande tapped Gillies to appear alongside her in several hit music videos including “Thank U Next” and “Stuck With U.”

Gillies offered a glimpse into their friendship dynamic in 2019, writing via Instagram, “Can’t wait to be 75 years old & sharing a dressing room on Broadway again.”

Scroll down to relive Grande and Gillies’ sweet friendship moments: