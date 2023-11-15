Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater‘s whirlwind romance is moving fast and the new couple is proving that family matters when it comes to their budding relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives,” the insider says, sharing, “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

The “Dangerous Woman” singer, 30, thinks it’s “important that anyone she’s dating meets her family,” the source notes, adding that both Grande and Slater, 31, make it a “top priority” to be “super family-driven and love that about one another.”

Following their introduction, the insider says, “Ariana’s entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval.”

The Scream Queen alum’s inner circle “adores him and thinks that he’s a perfect match for her,” the source tells Us. In fact, Grande’s family thinks Slater is “balanced, motivated, professional, extremely respectful of her and her boundaries, and her profession,” per the insider.

The Wicked costars — who are set to play Glinda and Boq, respectively, in the two-part movie event — have “a lot in common, especially their theatrical side,” which has only added to their off-camera chemistry and connection, the source explains. “They’re a little dorky and [both] theatre geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” the insider tells Us. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

The source adds that Grande and Slater are “getting super serious” after sparking a romance over the summer. “She sees herself with him for the long term,” the insider says.

While the Spamalot star continues to prioritize his role as a father, he and Grande are making plans for the future. (Slater shares a son with estranged wife Lilly Jay.)

“He always puts his family first but adores her and is very cognizant of her feelings,” the source continues, noting that Slater is “a great listener, very proactive and wants to be the best partner he can be” for Grande.

As the pair continue to grow as a couple, they’ve bonded “over the simplest things and just genuinely get along without trying,” the insider adds. “They can just be each other around one another.”

News broke in July that Grande and Slater had started dating following their respective breakups. Us confirmed in July that Grande and husband Dalton Gomez had separated months prior. The singer officially filed for divorce in September — listing February as their date of separation — and one month later the paperwork was finalized.

Slater, for his part, filed for divorce from Jay in late July. He and Grande kept their budding romance out of the spotlight as much as possible until September when they enjoyed a public outing to Disneyland.

In October, the twosome were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City. That same month, Grande was seen supporting Slater at the opening performance of his Broadway musical Spamalot.

Grande and Slater proved they are still going strong on Sunday, November 12, when they attended a showing of Gutenberg! The Musical! in the Big Apple. The couple posed for a photo backstage with stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad after Slater took the stage as the surprise guest playing the producer for the Broadway event that day.