Ethan Slater is supporting other Broadway shows during his Spamalot run — and he’s bringing girlfriend Ariana Grande along.

Grande, 30, was all smiles as she posed alongside Slater, 31, and fellow Broadway stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad on Sunday, November 12, while backstage at their show, Gutenberg! The Musical!

“We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday!” Rannells, 45, shared via Instagram on Monday, November 13. “Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot!”

Gad, 42, shared another glimpse of Slater backstage via his Instagram Story, hinting he was the surprise guest playing the producer in Sunday’s performance. “@ethanslater thank you for killing it today and eating dreams with us,” Gad wrote.

News of Grande’s whirlwind romance with Slater broke in July, the same month that Us Weekly confirmed the singer and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, had separated.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source shared at the time. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Grande filed for divorce from Gomez in September, listing their date of separation as February 20. Us confirmed in October that their divorce had been finalized.

Slater, for his part, filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, on July 26 — days after his relationship with Grande went public. “Lilly never saw it coming,” a separate source told Us at the time.

As the drama continued to unfold, Jay slammed Grande and referred to her family as “collateral damage.” (Jay and Slater welcomed a baby in 2022.)

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. … The story is her and Dalton,” Jay told Page Six on July 27.

Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked. While Grande is playing the role of Glinda in the upcoming movie musical, Slater took on the role of Boq.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however, things are fairly new,” a third insider told Us in July. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Grande and Slater have attempted to keep their relationship out of the public eye since the summer. Their first outing together came in September when the couple went to Disneyland with a group of family and friends.

The following month, they were photographed grabbing dinner in New York City. According to photos obtained by TMZ at the time, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

As their relationship continues to heat up, Grande and Slater have made NYC their home base.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” a source told Us in October. “They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.”