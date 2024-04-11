Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Ariana Grande Is So Glinda-Coded in Florals as Cynthia Erivo Goes Green for Elphaba at CinemaCon

By
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervino. David Becker/WireImage

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are showing Us their Wicked style.

Grande, 30, and Erivo, 37, respectively gave off Glinda and Elphaba vibes while taking the stage at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 10. Grande, for her part, stepped out in a pink mini dress from Oscar de la Renta. Her frock featured a pink and white floral design finished with 3-D petals. The singer accessorized with dainty earrings, long nails and white pumps.

For glam, Grande donned pink eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. She parted her hair down the side and wore it in a voluminous bun.

Erivo, meanwhile, looked just like Elphaba in a fitted emerald green off-the-shoulder top and a chainmail silver skirt. She topped the look off with thigh-high shimmery green boots and diamond and gold jewelry.

Erivo teamed her getup with shimmery green eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and lime nails. She and Grande sweetly held hands on stage and laughed with each other.

This isn’t the first time the duo have embodied their on-screen characters. Last month, at the 2024 Oscars, Grande and Erivo graced the red carpet in looks Glinda and Elphaba would approve of.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Grande sported a fitted pink dress by Giambattista Valli and paired it with a matching cape that billowed at her sleeves.

Erivo was moody in a forest green Louis Vuitton gown. The leather dress featured a plunging neckline, ruffled sleeves and fitted skirt. She elevated her look with an emerald and diamond bracelet, sparkly rings, funky green nails and pearl earrings.

During the awards show, the pair presented the award for Best Original Song to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who took home the trophy for their track feathered in Barbie, “What Was I Made For?”

Wicked hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.

