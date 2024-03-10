Ariana Grande turned heads in a pink poofy gown as she arrived at the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

The singer, 30, reminded Us of her Wicked character, Glinda the Good Witch, while making a rare red carpet appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. Her custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress featured a strapless top and fitted skirt. She added just the right amount of drama to her look with a poofy cape. She accessorized with matching heels and diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

For glam, the pop star donned pink eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her golden blonde hair was twisted into a curly updo.

Grande will be presenting an award alongside her Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo. The pair costar in the film adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Broadway show which hits theaters in December. Erivo, 37, stars as Elphaba.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

The first official teaser for Wicked dropped during Super Bowl LVIII. The snippet gave fans a brief look at Oz as the hit song “Defying Gravity” played in the background. In one clip, Grande’s Glinda arrives head to toe in pink and is shocked as she meets Erivo’s Elphaba. “You’re green,” Glinda gasps.

As the play has been a staple on Broadway since 2004, fans of the show have been begging for a film adaptation. While the project had been in development since 2012, it didn’t pick up steam until nearly a decade later when Jon M. Chu was tapped to direct in February 2021. He cast Grande and Erivo in November 2021 and production began in June 2022.

On the set of the film, Grande connected with costar Ethan Slater, who plays Boq, a Munchkin who has an unrequited crush on Glinda. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Grande and Slater, 31, started dating following their separations from spouses Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, respectively.

As the couple’s relationship began to get serious, rumors swirled about their timeline. Both Grande and Slater have denied cheating on their former spouses.

In addition to celebrating her upcoming film, Grande also returned to the music scene. She dropped her latest studio album Eternal Sunshine on Friday, March 8. Ahead of the record’s release, a source exclusively told Us that Grande planned on sharing her truth with her fans.

Related: ‘Wicked’ Costars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship Timeline Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance isn’t defying gravity, but it has turned heads from the start. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Wicked costars Grande and Slater were in a “fairly new” relationship following their respective breakups. News broke that same month that Grande and Dalton Gomez called it quits after two years […]

“Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans,” the insider said earlier this month. “[It’s] her side of the story regarding Dalton and Ethan.”

Grande revealed that the writing process for Eternal Sunshine was “the most emotional” one she’s been through so far.

The thing that was beautiful about it was, when I was writing, it was with no intention for the world to hear it,” she recalled during a February appearance on The Zach Sang Show. “I was just kind of [like], ‘Let’s just go. Let’s see what comes out.” And then, when I was done, I remembered that people will hear it and sometimes, people will sensationalize things and assign meaning to certain things. And I wanted to make sure that — I combed through, just to make sure that it was what I intended.”