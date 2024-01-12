Ariana Grande is quieting critics in her new song, “Yes, And?”

The singer, 30, released her first single in three years on Friday, January 12, and addressed the public fodder around her love life in the lyrics.

“Don’t comment on my body, do not reply,” she sings. “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose — I ride?”

In the chorus, Grande encourages listeners to “say that s—t with your chest,” referring to the song’s title. “Be your own f—kin’ best friend,” she adds.

Grande’s pointed lyrics appear to reference the drama surrounding her dating history, including her relationship with Ethan Slater.

News broke in July 2023 that Grande moved on with Slater, 31, after splitting from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez. A source told Us Weekly at the time that things between Grande and Slater were “fairly new,” revealing that the Wicked costars had both been separated from their respective spouses for months before their romance began.

Grande officially filed for divorce from Gomez in September 2023, and they finalized the details the following month. Slater had filed for divorce from longtime love Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 16-month-old son, in July 2023.

Though their romance raised eyebrows when it began, the pair have only gotten closer. “Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives,” a separate insider told Us in November 2023. “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

Grande and Slater have attempted to keep a low profile, but some eagle-eyed fans have spotted the couple cozying up at various New York City restaurants over the past few months after they started living together in October 2023.

The twosome made NYC their home base while Slater stars in Broadway’s Spamalot as The Historian/The Prince.

Grande has supported Slater at the show on various occasions since it opened in November 2023. She and her father, Ed Butera, were spotted at the St. James Theatre in December 2023 ahead of their Christmas celebrations.

As Grande and Slater headed into the new year, a third source told Us that the couple have become “inseparable” as their relationship has “grown more serious.”

“Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him,” the insider added. “She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”