Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship continues to heat up.

“Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider continues, “Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him. She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”

News broke in July 2023 that Grande, 30, had started dating her Wicked costar Slater, 31, on the heels of their respective splits. Grande filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez in September 2023 after two years of marriage. Slater had filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 16-month-old son, two months prior.

After the final days of Wicked’s shooting schedule was postponed amid the SAG-AFTRA labor strike, Grande and Slater relocated to New York City where Slater joined the Broadway revival cast of Spamalot. Grande has been his No. 1 cheerleader, seeing the show multiple times during previews and on opening night. In December 2023, she even brought her father, Ed Butera, to see the show and meet the cast backstage.

Grande’s family have given their stamp of approval to her romance with Slater.

“Ariana appreciates how her friends and family support their relationship,” the insider adds. “Having their support has really helped and means the world to her.”

The pop star admittedly faced both ups and downs in 2023, and she publicly reflected on her experiences.

“One of the most transformative, most challenging and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” Grande wrote via her Instagram Story ahead of New Year’s Eve. “There were so many beautiful yet polarizing feelings. I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me.”

She continued, “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

Grande further praised her inner circle for having her back and protecting her amid the various hardships.

“I feel safe even amidst so many things I’d usually be afraid of. I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” the REM Beauty founder concluded. “I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”

