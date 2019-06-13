An emotional night. Ariana Grande broke down in tears several times during her concert in late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 12.

Before the pop star, 25, took the stage at PPG Paints Arena for the latest stop of her Sweetener world tour, several of the rapper’s biggest hits played over the speakers in the venue, a special tribute that did not go unnoticed by concertgoers.

“At the Ariana Grande concert in pburgh and Mac’s album is playing throughout the stadium before the show <33,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan tweeted, “Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she had an empty seat reserved for him. she’s so strong.”

Grande was emotional from the very beginning of her performance. During her opening number, “Raindrops (An Angel Cried),” which is widely rumored to be about the end of her relationship with Miller, she started crying and was unable to finish the song. Grande choked up again at the end of the show when she attempted to sing Miller’s name during “Thank U, Next” before fans completed the lyrics for her as she regained her composure.

The “God Is a Woman” singer’s concert was held on the same day that Anderson .Paak’s R&B group, The Free Nationals, released their new single, “Time,” which features Miller in his first posthumous release.

The “My Favorite Part” collaborators dated from summer 2016 until spring 2018. Shortly after their breakup, Grande began a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, and Us Weekly broke the news that she and the Saturday Night Live star, 25, were engaged that June.

Miller died at the age of 26 in September from an accidental overdose. He had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. A month later, Grande called off her engagement to Davidson.

“Their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller,” a source told Us at the time. “It put a tremendous amount of strain on [them].”

The former Nickelodeon star kicked off her Sweetener tour in Albany, New York, in March.

