Finally! After months of speculation and weeks of subtle easter eggs, Ariana Granda has officially opened up about her new brand, r.e.m. beauty.

In a Friday, September 10, interview with Allure, the 28-year-old star confirmed that she’s had her line in the works — and under wraps — for quite some time.

“Covering the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know, sweating,’” the “7 Rings” singer told the outlet. “It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

While details like the release date, packaging, formulas and more remain to be determined, Grande, who working on the line with beauty incubator Forma Brands, did explain that she plans on releasing products in specific “drops.”

The first collection will be all about the eyes, which she says are “our main gateways to our dream, our emotions, our everything.” It will include fine-tip eyeliner markers, liquid eyeshadows in a matte shades, glitter toppers, eyelashes and at least one mascara, according to the outlet.

“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication,” The Voice judge said. “I fee like you can emote more with your eyes that you can articulate sometimes.”

Exciting as this collection may be, Grande is not blind to the fact that celebrity-backed beauty brands are a dime a dozen these days, with everyone from Halsey to the Kardashians releasing lines.

“I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever,” she told Allure. “I think that … I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

So what’s going to set her apart from the rest? Her unique point of view. “I’ve always sort of gravitated toward the ’50s and ’60 and ’70s for glamour references. I’ve always pictured myself in a different time period. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers,” she said.

And a first look at the campaign imagery proves that she’ll be running with the theme of era’s past. Shared via the brand and Grande’s Instagram page, a short video clip features the star upside down with her head in a ‘70s TV screen. She’s seen rocking white leather boots and a matching mini skirt with an orange Zebra-print crop top.

Fans instantly responded to the post, sharing their excitement about the line. “TAKE ALL MY MONEY,” one person wrote. Another added: “YES YES YES.”