Simon Cowell Hospitalized With Broken Back After Bike Accident

Simon Cowell is hospitalized in L.A. after an accident at his home on Saturday, August 8.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 60, fell while testing his electric bicycle at his Malibu mansion, according to multiple reports, and is set to have surgery for his injuries.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell told The Hollywood Reporter. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

The spokesperson added, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that Cowell has been quarantining in California amid the coronavirus pandemic with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and their 6-year-old son, Eric, as well as her 14-year-old son, Adam, from a previous relationship.

The British music producer has been on a health kick over the past year and dropped about 20 pounds since adopting a plant-based diet in 2019. He told Us Weekly in September that his son was his inspiration.

“When you’re 60, and you have a little boy, who, when he wakes up, is bouncing off the ceiling, it’s like, you’ve got to try and keep that energy yourself,” he told Us last year. “So that was my biggest thing, but changing my diet and everything else. I’ve got to play football with him. I’ve got to take him go-karting. So that was a much-needed push.”

At the AGT premiere in March, Cowell admitted that he was craving one particular cheat meal in his healthier diet — pizza.

“I miss it so much! That’s my thing,” he told Us, adding that Eric is also a fan of the Italian staple. “The other day we’re at the back of the car and I got takeout and I’m cutting the pizza up [for him] thinking, ‘You have no idea how much I want this pizza right now.'”

The former American Idol judge said that it was his “biggest test.”

While he was tempted, Cowell was excited about the changes his vegan diet made to his life.

“Apart from physically, mentally I feel sharper. I feel better. It’s quite incredible,” he told Us. “I can remember a year ago being here, two years ago, I wasn’t feeling myself and now I feel back to where I used to be.”