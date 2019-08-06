Stars on bikes! Forget fancy car services, taxis and Ubers — when it comes to getting around a city or going from point A to point B, plenty of celebrities use their own two legs to bicycle through the streets.

Some celebs — including Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux and Pippa Middleton — pedal their way through traffic on busy streets as a green means of transportation. Others — we’re looking at you, Hugh Jackman and Seal — may grab a helmet and ride their bikes through parks, go off-roading on mountain trails or cycle down suburban roads.

But riding a push bike isn’t just a convenient — and incognito — way to get around town, it’s also great exercise. And if you’re looking to burn calories, it’s a much more affordable way to do so than attending group classes like SoulCycle or Flywheel. As a low-impact sport (unlike running), cycling is also a cardiovascular activity that’s gentle on your joints and good for any age. Case in point: Goldie Hawn and Arnold Schwarzenegger, both in their 70s, love to ride bikes.

And as Lea Michele has told Us, you don’t have to be a fitness fanatic to take a two-wheel for a spin. It can simply be a fun way to squeeze some extra movement into your day. “I have a bicycle on the Paramount lot. So I like to bike back and forth to set from my trailer, or if we have a little bit of a break, I’ll bike around the lot,” the actress shared in 2016. “That’s an easy way to keep your body moving and to keep yourself active.”

Another benefit of wheeling around? It’s a good hobby to pick up with a romantic partner. “We love to do anything active and adventurous together. We go hiking and biking. We want to go rock climbing together,” Julianne Hough told Us in 2018 of outdoor activities she and her husband, Brooks Laich, do together. “We really just try to find as much to do as possible to stay active, to move, to get good energy flow. That’s important to us every single day.”

