Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to the singer, have sat down together for their first joint interview since undergoing surgery. The Today show announced on Friday, October 27, that the segment will air next Monday.

"I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it." @selenagomez is speaking out about her kidney transplant with friend and donor Francia Raisa. Catch @savannahguthrie's exclusive interview next week on TODAY. A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

“Next week on TODAY: @selenagomez & @therealfrancia speak out together for the 1st time since the kidney transplant that saved Selena’s life,” the network tweeted a photo of the best friends from the sit-down. The stars discussed their experiences with cohost Savannah Guthrie.

In a preview clip, Gomez said that Raisa saved her life. “I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” she said. “And she volunteered and did it.”

The “Wolves” singer, 25, revealed last month that she had a kidney transplant over the summer. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram post on September 14. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Gomez has kept mum about the topic since, but did write that she looked forward to sharing more about their journey soon.

“Francia is a wonderful friend with a huge heart,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’ve thought of each other as sisters, and beyond their obvious bond through work and womanhood, they also share a lot through their faith and being Latina. Francia is incredibly supportive and would provide a shoulder to cry on for any friend in need. She really is a wonderfully special person.”

Late last month, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 29, shared her scar from the operation in an Instagram photo while working out at the gym.

