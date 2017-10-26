She’s ba-ack! Selena Gomez will grace the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards in her first performance after undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant.

Dick Clark Productions and the ABC Network revealed the news in a press release on Thursday, October 26. Gomez, 25, took to Twitter to confirm the announcement and express her excitement to perform her new psychedelic single “Wolves,” which she released on Wednesday, at the Sunday, November 19, annual award show in Los Angeles.

This will mark the “Bad Liar” singer’s third time taking the stage at the event. In 2015, Gomez performed her catchy pop track “Same Old Love,” and the year before she performed an emotional rendition of her love song “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

As previously reported, the former Disney star pressed pause on her career earlier this year after going under the knife to receive a kidney transplant from her best friend and donor, Francia Raisa. “I’m very aware some of my fans noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned an Instagram photo back in September of herself and Raisa holding hands in hospital gowns. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Following her procedure, the “Fetish” songstress got back in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. “Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the exes’ reunion on Tuesday, October 24, at Gomez’s home in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood. “He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through her friends and have seen each other at church.”

Another insider added that the former paid began speaking again “a couple months after her surgery.”

