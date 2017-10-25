Our feelings are on fire! Selena Gomez dropped her new song “Wolves” with EDM producer, Marshmallow, along with a psychedelic music video.

“In your eyes there’s a heavy blue / One to love and one to lose. Sweet divide, a heavy truth / Water or wine, don’t make me choose,” Gomez, 25, croons as she kneels on a diving board above a swimming pool. “I wanna feel the way we did that summer night / Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky.”

The camera then zooms into the former Disney star’s eyes as she stares directly into the lens. Gomez’s features then fade away back into an aqua wave and we then see her back on the diving board. “I’ve been running through the jungle / I’ve been running with the wolves / To get to you, to get to you,” the 13 Reasons Why producer sings as the chorus begins. “I’ve been down the darkest alleys / Saw the dark side of the moon / To get to you, to get to you.”

Gomez teased the track on Instagram earlier this week by posting photos of herself and Marshmallow.

Coming 10.25… WOLVES x @marshmellomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

10.25 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The “Fetish” songstress and the “Silence” DJ also dropped another video for the song on Spotify, which features Gomez them singing the lyrics while FaceTiming Marshmallow as she walks around her house in a silk pink robe.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Gomez made headlines on Sunday, October 22, when she reunited with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. According to TMZ, the amicable exes spent the weekend with mutual friends and the “Bad Liar” singer’s beau, The Weeknd, was fully aware of the reunion.

