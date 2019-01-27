Letting her fans in on a personal level. Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram on Saturday, January 26, to reveal she had been hospitalized and to share her story with her followers.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” the Underworld actress, 45, wrote alongside a series of photos that show her lying in a hospital bed. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly❤️.”

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section of Beckinsale’s post with well wishes.

“Are you okay? Sending you so much love,” Isla Fisher wrote. Sara Foster added, Literally the worst pain ever,” while David Spade simply wrote, “Wtf.”

Eiza González, for her part, chimed in: “I know the feeling. I’m so so sorry. I wish you a quick recovery. Sending you love.”

And just because Beckinsale wasn’t feeling well, didn’t mean she was going to allow trolls to kick her while she was down. The U.K. native had the best response when a commenter quipped “but first let me take a selfie” underneath her pic.

“It’s actually not a selfie. My mum took it. In fact, I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair,” Beckinsale replied. “I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented.”

She continued: “I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share. I agree, it’s not a normal impulse … Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to all the girls here who have been through similar or worse. Love to all x.”

