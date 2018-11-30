After years of speculation, Megan Fox finally confirmed that she had a “romantic” relationship with Shia LaBeouf on the set of Transformers.

The 32-year-old actress was asked about the rumored fling while playing Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, November 29.

“In a 2011 Details magazine interview, your Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf affirmed that he had a romantic relationship with you on set. How would you characterize your relationship?” Cohen asked.

“Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” Fox replied. ”I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.”

When asked by Cohen to clarify that their relationship was an “on-set romance that didn’t go anyway afterwards,” fellow guest Tyra Banks suggested that Fox and LaBeouf had “a showmance.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star then smiled and said, “Sure.”

During the 2011 interview that Cohen was referring to, LaBeouf hinted that his relationship with Fox was more than an onscreen romance. “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” he told Details at the time. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

Fox, who admitted she was nervous to play Cohen’s infamous game on Thursday, managed not to plead the fifth. During the segment, the Hope and Faith alum was forced to chose between former Holiday in the Sun costars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (spoiler alert: she picked MK!) and reveal the craziest thing she’s ever done during an argument with husband Brian Austin Green.

“I think I was being a little… that was hyperbole a little bit,” Fox said after Cohen asked about reports that she destroyed their home during a fight. “I did one time get really angry at him and wrote in Sharpie a bunch of Nietzsche poems on his wall.”

Fox and Green tied the knot in 2010 and are parents of sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2. While they briefly separated in 2015, the pair called off their divorce less than a year later.

