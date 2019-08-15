



It was not initially love at first sight for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox as the BH90210 star revealed that he had once turned down his now-wife’s advances.

“She was doing Hope and Faith at the time here in New York with Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford, and I came and did an episode of it,” Green, 46, said on Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast on Thursday, August 15. “I met Megan on that, and she was really young. And I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f–king happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way.’ And so I left and she was just really persistent — and thank God.”

Green revealed that he brushed off Fox, 33, because he “had just gotten out of a relationship” and “wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time.” He said he had planned to “play the field for a little while.”

Green noted that he “kept pushing her away early on.” However, the Anger Management alum realized his interest in Fox when she said she would pursue other dating options instead.

“That’s when I realized I was, like, ‘F–k, I must be really into this situation … the thought of that kills me.’ And … we’ve been together now for 15 years,” he explained. “You know, it’s funny because you talk about Megan now because you know her after all of that. But you know, this was when I met her — [she] was pre-Transformers. It was pre- all that.”

Green added that there was “so much anonymity going around” early in their relationship. At the time, Fox lived in New York City and he would visit “on weekends.” He regarded that time during their courtship as “really easy and fun.”

Green and Fox began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2006. They called off their relationship in 2009. However, the couple reconciled and tied the knot the following year.

Green and Fox share three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.

“I didn’t know who he was, since I was too young for Beverly Hills, 90210,” Fox told Cosmopolitan in 2012 of the pair’s first meeting. “But the first time I saw him, I got butterflies. And the first time he casually touched me? There was so much electricity.”

Green also shares a 17-year-old son, Kassius, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. The former couple began a relationship after working together on Beverly Hills, 90210.

