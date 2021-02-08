The biggest night in sports is here! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off at Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, and they were surrounded by celebrity fans.

The stars in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, included Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen; Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek; and Patrick Mahomes’ pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews. Rebel Wilson, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who headlined the 2020 halftime show with Shakira, were among the others who scored tickets to the 55th annual NFL championship game.

“OK, we are arriving!” Bündchen, 40, exclaimed in a video on her Instagram Story as she pulled up to the venue and pointed at the exterior. “Oh, wow. Let’s go! Game time.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 25,000 people were allowed to attend this year’s Super Bowl. The stadium filled the rest of the seats with cardboard cutouts. As a result, countless celebrities including Bethenny Frankel, Carson Daly and Bachelorette alums Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper were forced to watch the game from their homes.

Although the 2021 event looked different than ones in years past, there was no shortage of entertainment. Miley Cyrus performed a pregame concert for healthcare workers that TikTok live-streamed, and she brought out special guests Billy Idol and Joan Jett. Moments before kickoff, H.E.R. sang a rock rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan duetted on “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

For this year’s halftime show, the NFL tapped The Weeknd. He announced earlier on Sunday that he would not have any special guests during his performance.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. I wouldn’t bet on it,” the “Blinding Lights” singer, 30, said on NFL GameDay Morning. “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story that I was telling in the performance.”

