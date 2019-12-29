Camille Kostek: What’s in My Bag?





Camille Kostek’s friends can count on her. “If someone needs a bobby pin or a safety pin, I always have it,” says the model, 27, who landed the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2019. “I get that from my mom. She always has trinkets in her bag.”

Kostek, who’s dating ex-NFL pro Rob Gronkowski, shows Us what else she’s got in her Kate Spade purse.

Into the Gloss

“I love the Kopari Lip Glossy. I always have three of those. Every time I see them, I buy another one because I never want to run out.”

Sweet Spot

“I swear by Too Faced’s Milk Chocolate Soleil matte bronzer. My boyfriend thinks I eat chocolate before I see him because it smells like it.”

Who Cares?

“I’m reading The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. I was at the airport browsing and I was like, ‘This sounds like me ’cause I care a lot.’ ”

Her Rock

“My birthstone is amethyst. I have one from my grandma that’s kind of like my good-luck charm. If I’m anxious, I hold it.”

Mama Knows Best

“There’s always a tampon in here. My mom’s drilled it into my head that even if it’s not your time of the month, if life’s off, then it probably will change [your] schedule.”

Messy Maven

“I have Shout wipes because I always spill things and I love wearing white.”

What else is inside Kostek’s bag? An iPhone in a black HandL case; Privé Revaux sunglasses; a Mac lip pencil in Oak; a Mac lipstick in Yash; Clarins mascara; a travel size Tarte Shape Tape concealer; an EcoTools Retractable brush; Patchology eye gels; a passport; credit card and debit cards; cash; a Perform Better black resistance band; Blue Diamond lightly salted almonds; Orbit gum in Wintermint; Advil; Lavender Pond Farm hand towel, essential oil and hand sanitizer; silk scrunchies in powder blue and black; receipts and boarding passes.