All his favorites. Ben Affleck got to work with his true loves — Jennifer Lopez and Dunkin’ — for Super Bowl LVII commercial that debuted on Sunday, February 12.

The ad, which aired during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Fox, showed the Argo director, 50, working the drive-thru and serving real customers at a Dunkin’ in Massachusetts. Affleck asks one man if he looks familiar, but the customer doesn’t recognize him. Another woman asks for a selfie.

Affleck shares the latest offer to hit the menu — the Dunkin’ Run, where guests can buy a $1 classic donut with any medium or larger coffee.

Lopez, 53, pulls up to get a drink and is surprised to find out that her husband just spends his free time behind the counter at his favorite coffee chain. “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asks.

Us Weekly can confirm that Affleck directed the ad for Dunkin’.

The Super Bowl commercial wasn’t exactly a secret. Affleck surprised customers at a Dunkin’ in Medford, Massachusetts, on January 10, and photos from the shoot quickly went viral.

“Thanks @benaffleck @jlo for my coffee this morning ! @dunkin #coffee #benaffleck #boston #medfordmass,” customer Lisa Mackay shared via Instagram at the time alongside a snap of Affleck at the pick-up window.

The Jersey Girl star, who married Lopez in a July 2022 ceremony in Las Vegas, was in a black t-shirt with an apron featuring the company slogan: “America Runs on Dunkin’.” He topped off the look with the classic matching visor and a headset.

In another video that was shared to social media at the time, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer was seen in a white puffer jacket as she joined Affleck behind the coffee counter. He took off his apron and thanked the crew for their hard work.

“Thank you Dunkin’. Now listen, when I come back here I don’t wanna be in 16th place,” the Boston native quipped, telling the staff to at least pull ahead of a few other locations on a leaderboard behind the counter.

Affleck’s love affair with Dunkin’ is well-documented. He is regularly spotted with the iconic pink and orange cups and is often photographed getting his daily jolt delivered.

The Batman actor felt that he helped Dunkin’ with their west coast expansion. He explained to Collider in 2019 that many of his Los Angeles pals didn’t know about the home of his favorite caffeine fix.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” Affleck explained at the time. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

The chain — which shortened the name from Dunkin’ Donuts to just Dunkin’ in 2019 — has over 1,000 locations in Massachusetts. There are currently 135 in California with a mere 15 outposts in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Lopez are just two of the many celebrities in new commercials on Sunday. The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event of the year, and plenty of companies debut star-studded advertising. Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprised their Clueless characters in a Rakuten commercial. Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller (née Sperry) danced for a Bud Light ad while Anna Faris stripped down for an Avocados from Mexico promo.