Clare Crawley is about to begin her journey! Season 16 of The Bachelorette, which was originally set to film in March, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will begin filming very soon, the hairstylist, 39, revealed during the latest episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I’m still in shock, I’m gonna be honest. I am so hyped about it! Last week, I literally was, like, ‘Is this even — is this happening?’ Like, I have no idea,” she said on the episode, released on Tuesday, June 23. “As a matter of fact, I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I’ll be going down and the final day that I’m leaving so it’s very, very soon!”

When the show was originally delayed, host Chris Harrison revealed that the cast of suitors, who were announced in March, may also change if the men can’t take time off later on. Additionally, there’s a chance that they could be already talking to Crawley via social media.

While the Bachelor alum didn’t mention that, she did admit she’s googled the guys.

“Obviously. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” she said to hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. “I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless, I know how my Instagram is. It’s a piece of my life. … You have to see and feel it in person and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person and I am huge on pheromones, so that’s like the end for me.”

The reality star noted that when she smells the man, that could be a game-changer.

“If they smell like the right smell, that’s everything to me. But I will say, I have looked a little bit. My friends have looked more than I have, to be honest,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Did you see this? Did you see that?’ But there are some things where you can kind of tell people’s lifestyles from their Instagram stories, and I see some that are, like, not really my vibe, and others where I look at them and I’m, like, ‘Oh that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season.’”

Crawley added that she hopes the men have done their research on her too — and know that her dogs are very important to her.

“These guys are my everything so do your research, know that my whole life is obsessed with these two,” she said, referencing her dogs. “Maybe somebody could be allergic to dogs, but take your Zaditor guys! These babies have been here for me regardless so they stay.”