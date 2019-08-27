



Not his best quality? Colton Underwood may have exited the reality TV world after finding love with Cassie Randolph, but that didn’t stop three of his former love interests from dishing on their romance with him during the Monday, August 26, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

After being questioned by costar Derek Peth about their worst kissing experience, Caitlin Clemmens and Sydney Lotuaco both agreed that the former Bachelor, 27, was theirs. “I would have said the same thing,” Caitlin, 24, quipped after Sydney, 27, admitted Colton’s lip-locking skills weren’t the best.

Tayshia Adams, who also vied for the former football player’s heart on season 23 of the ABC reality dating show, later chimed in about her experience kissing Colton.

“Yeah, not gonna lie,” the phlebotomist, 28, said when asked if she had a similar opinion as Caitlin and Sydney. “But he got better by the end of the season … I think I’m a good teacher.”

However, Bachelor alum Demi Burnett had a different opinion about Colton. “I thought coco was a good kisser,” she tweeted in response to a Twitter user who posted about the conversation on BiP.

Added Cassie: “Same. Still do and I guess that’s all that matters.”

Colton ultimately won the heart of girlfriend Cassie, 24, during his time as the Bachelor. Despite not proposing on the finale earlier this year, the twosome’s relationship is still going strong, and they’re enjoying their time together post-filming.

“Very early on coming off of the show … I always felt like I had to defend our relationship, because it didn’t end in engagement and that’s what Bachelor fans are used to,” Colton explained to Us in May. “So for the longest time I was defending and trying to set dates … now I’m just like, ‘We’re dating, we’re having fun, this is like, the [moment] that we want to really just live in.’”

The athlete added: “We don’t, like … wanna plan anything. We don’t wanna have, like, set expectations or put any pressure on just because that’s what the show told us we had to do. We’re just enjoying being normal, a normal couple.”

That same month, Cassie told Us that just because they aren’t setting a timeline doesn’t mean marriage isn’t on their mind. “We’ve definitely talked about it,” she said. “But we’re just enjoying right now and not worrying about it.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

