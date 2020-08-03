Ali Fedotowsky’s Season 6 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Bachelor Nation has been keeping up with Ali Fedotowsky for more than a decade.

Viewers first met Ali as she pursued pilot Jake Pavelka on The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love in 2010. After the fan-favorite was forced to quit the show due to pressure from her employer, ABC named her the sixth Bachelorette.

Ali’s journey to find love ended with her getting engaged to Roberto Martinez during the August 2010 finale, but only after frontrunner Frank Neuschaefer walked away during the final weeks.

“I was devastated, like Frank and Roberto, they were my top two from night one, always knew it was going to be the two of them,” Ali told Us Weekly exclusively on our Bachelor podcast, “Here for the Right Reasons,” in March 2020. “And I told everybody after the show, ‘Oh, I was always going to choose Roberto with no question. There’s no question.’ Well, now here I am, 10 years later, finally admitting I didn’t know. If Frank had stayed, it might have been Frank.”

The blogger, whose romance with Roberto didn’t last, added that she struggled with being the lead of the reality show.

“It is so difficult. I hated being the Bachelorette. And that’s the truth,” Ali told Us. “I am beyond grateful. Like, my life would not be what it is today. If I wasn’t on that show, I wouldn’t have the platform I have. I wouldn’t have the amazing community around me. I wouldn’t have met my husband, wouldn’t have my kids, like, I’m so beyond grateful for The Bachelorette. But I hated my experience.”

Several months later, Ali admitted she was not looking forward to revisiting the show when her season was picked for an August 2020 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest of All Time.

“Oh man. I just puked in my mouth a little bit 😂,” she commented on The Bachelor’s official Instagram about the episode. “I’m soooooo nervous to watch this! Ha!”

Her husband, Kevin Manno, however, was ready to watch. “@kevinmanno has never seen it but he’s EXCITED to watch,” she wrote. “I’m concerned about his mental health now 😂😂😂.”

Scroll through for an update from the biggest names from season 6:

