Roberto Martinez found his happy ending! The Bachelorette alum recently announced his engagement to Kristiana Elliott.

“When you know you know. Found my forever sweetheart,” the State Farm insurance agent wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair on a snowboarding trip via Twitter. In another snap, Elliott proudly displayed her ring while holding a coffee mug that reads, “Does this ring make me look engaged?”

Martinez competed for Ali Fedotowsky’s heart on season 6 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2010. While he proposed to the 35-year-old TV personality during the finale, the twosome called off their engagement in November 2011.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing if a couple decides to go different ways,” Fedotowsky said on her former online talk show Love Buzz in February 2017. “It could be the best thing for them. [About] The Bachelor and Bachelorette, people are always like, ‘Oh, your relationship from The Bachelor didn’t work out — it was a failed relationship.’ And I said, ‘Actually, I think it was the most successful relationship of my life because I learned so much about myself.’”

The host added that she split from Martinez because they “weren’t right for each other.”

“You’re not right for someone, and you split ways — isn’t that a success? Yeah, I believe it is,” she explained. “What the real failure is, and the real sad thing, would be to stay with someone you’re not meant for, you’re not right for, and be miserable.”

More recently, Fedotowsky admitted to Us Weekly that she didn’t go on The Bachelor for a relationship to begin with. (The blogger competed for Jake Pavelka‘s heart on season 14 of The Bachelor.)

“I went on the show for a good time. I didn’t go on for love. Nobody goes on the show for love and then they’re just surprised when they actually do fall in love,” Fedotowsky told Us. “They go on there like, ‘This could be fun.’”

After ending her relationship with Martinez, Fedotowsky found love with radio personality Kevin Manno. The couple, who wed in 2017, share daughter Molly, 3, and son Riley, 18 months.

“I’d like to think that I would’ve met my husband regardless of the show, but the truth is if I had never gone on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, I’m not sure I would have!” Fedotowsky told Us in 2018. “I met him on another show that I wouldn’t of had the opportunity to host if I hadn’t been on the Bachelorette and now we have a daughter and a son and a beautiful life. I’m even lucky enough that I get to make a living blogging about motherhood, which I’m beyond grateful for. None of this would’ve happened the way it did if I hadn’t gone on that show. I’m beyond grateful for it!”