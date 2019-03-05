Her one and only? Colton Underwood gave Heather Martin her first kiss on season 23 of The Bachelor and the blonde beauty hasn’t locked lips with anyone else since!

“I have not, nope. Colton was the last,” the 23-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly at Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Lucy & Clark book launch at Planet Blue in Malibu on Monday, March 4. Heather will always cherish her special moment because she doesn’t “know anything different, so to me, it was great. It was so surreal. I couldn’t have asked for a better [first kiss].”

Underwood, 27, sent Bachelor Nation into a frenzy after kissing Heather during their one-on-one date on the February 4 episode. Although fireworks went off as the couple embraced and enjoyed the meaningful night, fans still questioned whether or not Heather had been truthful about never being kissed.

The model weighed in on the speculation while speaking to Us and revealed that the negative comments haven’t fazed her. “It was super interesting that people didn’t believe me,” she explained before Iaconetti, 30, and Ben Higgins recorded a live episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast. “I’m like, ‘I don’t really know how to defend myself in this, but I don’t know why I would lie about something like that.’ It’s not something that would help me in any way in my opinion. I don’t think it’s going to get me anywhere.”

Despite her magical moment with the former NFL player, Heather self-eliminated during the February 18 episode because she didn’t feel ready for him to meet her family. Although the assistant program manager has stayed single after exiting the ABC dating show, she has her eye on someone else in the franchise!

“I think Blake [Horstmann] is super cute, but so does everyone. He has the sweet factor and the smiley, bubbly personality, which is cute,” she dished to Us, noting that she hasn’t gone on any dates since bidding Underwood farewell. “I think I’ve been so busy and so focused. It’s just not really on the forefront of my mind right now.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

