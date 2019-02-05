‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Heather Finally Gets Her First Kiss

Cue Drew Barrymore! “Never been kissed” Bachelor contestant Heather finally had her fireworks moment – literally – during the Monday, February 4, episode. After landing a one-on-one date with Colton Underwood, she was very excited to take the huge step she had been waiting for.

“I’ve never kissed anyone, but if Colton kissed me, I’d definitely be okay with it,” she said. During the date, the California native reassured the NFL stud, since he was a bit nervous.

“I never thought I would be 23 years old and have never kissed anyone. It’s not something I planned in my life, but it happened,” she told the 27-year-old bachelor. “I don’t want you to think that because I’ve waited this long, I’m waiting for some magical moment and I’m only going to kiss my husband. That’s not the case at all. I want to move forward with you, and that’s something I want as well.”

After they kissed – actually, made out – she giggled in her interview, saying, “I have kissed a boy!” He also noted, “Kissing Heather was magical.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

