Under the influence … of Miley Cyrus? Patrick Schwarzenegger stopped smoking weed after he went to Easter brunch high — the same year he was linked to the singer who has been vocal about her love for marijuana.

“FUN STORY: Few years ago (4 exactly) showed up lil high to Easter brunch… classic,” the 25-year-old captioned a selfie on Instagram on Saturday, April 20. “My old man asked why… said ‘I dunno makes thing more fun.’ He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else.”

After the conversation with his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick stopped smoking marijuana all together.

“Long story short… Haven’t smoked since then… just HIGH ON LIFE NOW!” the Long Road Home actor wrote. “Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day! Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol.”

The Midnight Sun star and Cyrus, 26, dated for five months from November 2014 to April 2015, the month that marked Easter Sunday four years ago. Schwarzenegger later changed his caption to say “more like 3ish [years] ago” days after posting.

Ironically, it was Cyrus’ mother, Tish, who got the “Wrecking Ball” singer back into smoking weed after she previously quit in 2017.

“My mom is going to kill me, but yeah,” the former Disney star told Andy Cohen in December 2018 after he asked about Tish’s drug of choice. “My mom smokes a lot of weed. Actually, she probably won’t care. She’s gonna be like, ‘Well, I’ve been wanting to do a weed company so you got me started. I’ll get you in, don’t worry.’”

Following her split from Patrick, Cyrus reconnected with her now-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The twosome tied the knot in December after dating on and off for nearly a decade.

Cyrus, for her part, marked 4/20 by posting a photo of herself lighting up a giant joint.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!