Closing a chapter. Demi Burnett and her boyfriend, Slater Davis, have called it quits just four months after going public with their relationship, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 25, and Davis, also 25, hinted that their romance had ended when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Burnett also deleted photos of her former beau from her Instagram account.

The musician, for his part, shared a selfie via his Instagram Story on Friday, June 19. “So many ups n downs,” he captioned the photo along with a broken-heart emoji.

The news comes after Burnett admitted last month that she and Davis had “fought a lot” during the coronavirus quarantine. The reality star — who was self-isolating with Davis and his family amid the pandemic — wasn’t prepared for the toll it took on their relationship.

“[When] you spend that much time with someone and their family — it’s like you start nit-picking and you start getting mad over the stupidest stuff and fighting about it,” she said on a May episode of her “Big Demi Energy” podcast.

Burnett explained that it was especially difficult when she and the California resident would fight around his family.

“I definitely feel uncomfortable at times, but I’m just trying to get over it but it’s frustrating cause it’s like, ‘Babe’ — I’m like, ‘Don’t involve your family in all this cause you know I’m here with you and it’s gonna be awkward for me and uncomfortable and I don’t want that,’” the Texas native said.

The former Bachelor star went Instagram official with Davis in February. A source told Us at the time that “Demi is happy with Slater.”

Later that month, Burnett revealed that she was introduced to her former flame by her BiP costar Katie Morton, who had known Davis for two and a half years.

In March, the pair detailed their “fun” date nights in an interview with Us. “He taught me how to get better at bowling,” Burnett said at the time. Davis added that the duo enjoyed playing “mini golf, arcades [and] bowling” even though he said Burnett is “terrible” at them.

Prior to her relationship with Davis, the former ABC personality dated Kristian Haggerty, whom she got engaged to on the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair announced their split in October 2019.

Burnett has also been linked to Nick Viall, whom she has been spotted with multiple times over the past few months. However, the “Viall Files” podcast host, 39, denied that they were dating in an interview with Us in November 2019.

Viall revealed that he and Burnett have recently been hanging out when he posted a photo via Instagram of them in Los Angeles on Friday. “Better than Zoom,” he captioned the snap.