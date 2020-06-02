Tensions are running high. Demi Burnett opened up about her quarrels with boyfriend Slater Davis once the two started quarantining together — less than two months after they began dating.

“We’ve fought a lot during this, because we’d only been together, like, a month before the quarantine happened — like a month and a half,” Burnett, 25, said on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of her “Big Demi Energy” podcast.

The Bachelor alum explained that she and the musician, also 25, had “spent every day together” before the coronavirus quarantine began, so she didn’t think twice about staying with her beau and his family amid the pandemic. She didn’t, however, expect to argue so much.

“[When] you spend that much time with someone and their family — it’s like you start nit-picking and you start getting mad over the stupidest stuff and fighting about it,” she explained to her guests, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

On a positive note, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, who became Instagram official with Davis in February, realized that the couple can make it through their feuds no matter what the topic.

“What I learned from it the most is we can resolve our fights,” Burnett said. “Even if I’m annoyed or he’s annoyed with me, whatever and we do get into a little bicker, we can resolve it maturely and so that’s very telling.”

Since the duo are currently staying with Davis’ mom, Burnett revealed that there have been some awkward moments when the two do start to bicker.

“There has been a couple fights where the family was involved,” she said, noting that following an argument in May, she left to grab something at her own place and when she got back to the house, she felt uneasy.

“They were all talking about me and talking about the situation,” the Texas native recalled. “So then I got back and I was, like, well I feel really awkward because I know you’ve all been talking about me and some of you are irritated with me, obviously taking his side and stuff.”

The reality star explained that this fight in particular took place a week prior to her podcast being taped and it’s “been a little tense around here” ever since.

“I definitely feel uncomfortable at times, but I’m just trying to get over it but it’s frustrating cause it’s like, ‘Babe’ — I’m like, ‘Don’t involve your family in all this cause you know I’m here with you and it’s gonna be awkward for me and uncomfortable and I don’t want that,’” Burnett said.

She added: “But then sometimes, whenever we are fighting, it’s me who’s louder because I just have a loud voice whenever I’m passionate about something and so it’s, like, I’m kind of doing it to myself because everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like ‘none of your freaking business.’”

Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Burnett gushed to Us Weekly about her date nights with the “After All” singer.

“We actually have so much fun,” the TV personality told Us exclusively in March. “He taught me how to get better at bowling.” Davis added that the two enjoy playing “mini golf, arcades [and] bowling” even though he said Burnett is “terrible” at them.