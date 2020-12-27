Not so fast! J.P. Rosenbaum fired back at a fan who accused Ashley Hebert of breaking his heart amid their split.

The exchange began when the 43-year-old Bachelorette alum shared a photo of the estranged couple’s son, Fordham, 6, and daughter, Essex, 4, via Instagram on Saturday, December 26. “Goofballs are back! #camerahog,” he captioned the sweet pic.

Hebert, 35, then “liked” and commented on the post. “Enjoy them!!” she replied, adding a red heart emoji.

“Why are u talking to him you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn,” a fan responded to the former Bachelorette.

Rosenbaum subsequently chimed in to settle the drama, retorting: “Lay off!”

The reality stars announced their split in October after nearly eight years of marriage. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum met and fell in love during season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011. They tied the knot in December 2012.

The pair have remained close since their separation, celebrating Halloween and Essex’s 4th birthday together with their kids. Hebert even drove Rosenbaum home earlier this month after he underwent surgery to repair his meniscus. “My chauffeur,” he captioned an Instagram Story photo of the pediatric dentist. “Needless to say, a sponge bath is outta the question.”

In November, Hebert opened up about coping with divorce. “I have received hundreds of messages from people asking for advice on divorce. I feel for you, I support you, I wish you and your family peace and happiness … I am not comfortable giving out advice because each situation is so unique,” she noted on her Instagram Story. “And I am far from an expert.”

She then revealed the things that have “helped” her since the split. “Reach out to people you know … you love … you trust … seek counseling,” she explained. “Listen to your inner child.”