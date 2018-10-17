Can’t hardly wait! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have only been engaged for three months, but they already can’t wait for the future.

“When the future looks oh so bright… @priyankachopra,” the 26-year-old singer captioned a sweet snap of himself and Chopra, 36, in a field on Tuesday, October 16, via Instagram and Twitter.

The Quantico alum commented, “I can’t wait” on Jonas’ Instagram. She added a red heart and lips emoji.

When the future looks oh so bright… 😎 @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/RW6ipRRGAs — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 16, 2018

Jonas’ mom, Denise, also gave the post some love.“You look just like your father at the same age,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

The Disney alum popped the question in July two months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed they were dating. An insider told Us exclusively last month that the duo’s wedding is “coming soon.”

“They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” the insider explained. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Jonas and Chopra traveled to India in August to celebrate their engagement with their families. The couple shared photos on social media of their traditional Roka engagement ceremony, an Indian service that signifies the unification of the bride and groom’s family and friends before they tie the knot.

The insider added that the actress is “so taken” by Jonas.

“She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well,” the insider told Us. “They really are a great match.”

