The gang’s all here! Nick Jonas announced five of his groomsmen ahead of his December wedding to his fiancée, Priyanka Chopra.

The “Home” singer, 26, took to Instagram on Friday, November 9, to share a photo of the custom Lime scooters he is gifting to his brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas, as well as his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker and his bride-to-be’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Priyanka, 36, commented on the post, “Epic bachelor party coming up!”

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Nick has a total of 11 groomsmen.

The Grammy nominee and the Quantico alum started dating in May. He proposed during a trip to London in late July with a Tiffany & Co. diamond ring that reportedly cost $200,000.

Scroll down to get the details on Nick’s groomsmen!