The Stark sisters stick together! Sophie Turner will have a very special woman by her side when she marries Joe Jonas this summer.

“[Maisie Williams is] my maid of honor,” Turner, 23, told Entertainment Tonight at the NYC premiere of Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season on Wednesday, April 3. “One of two.”

Earlier in the evening, Williams, 21, revealed that she is “starting to think about” what she is going to wear to the X-Men actress’ wedding to the Jonas Brothers member, 29, but Turner was slightly confused. The Josie star quipped, “I don’t know why she’s thinking about [that] — I’m giving her the … dress!”

Turner and Williams have played sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, respectively, since the HBO series premiered in 2011. The pair quickly became close both on and off screen, and are now lovingly referred to as “Mophie” by their fans.

The girls stood by each other’s sides during GoT’s final season premiere, but Turner also had another special someone to share the memorable evening with — her fiancé.

“It means so much to have [Joe] here,” she gushed. “It’s just, like, the best support. The best person to calm me down and keep me down. And if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on. I’m so happy he’s here.”

Jonas was happy to attend the event with his bride-to-be. The “Sucker” singer posted a video of the British actress in the car on their way to the premiere on Instagram and captioned it: “Congratulations babe! @sophiet @gameofthrones.”

The DNCE frontman, who had to sign an NDA after his fiancée told him how Game of Thrones ends, also uploaded a snapshot of Turner with her arms around Jack Gleeson, who played Sansa’s evil one-time love Joffrey Baratheon on the long-running drama until 2014. The former Disney Channel star wrote, “WTF I thought this dude was dead… #KingJoffrey.”

Turner and Jonas were first linked in fall 2016 and got engaged less than one year later. A source told Us Weekly in November 2018 that the pair will wed in France in July 2019.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on HBO Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

