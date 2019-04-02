A sucker for secrets! Joe Jonas may know how Game of Thrones ends, but he won’t be spilling the beans any time soon.

Sophie Turner, Jonas’ fiancee who stars as Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, revealed during her visit to Good Morning America on Tuesday, April 2, that the musician, 29, has all the answers about the eighth and final season.

“I have [told him the ending]. Well, actually, he was on set for most of it, so he kind of figured it out and then he had to sign an NDA,” Turner, 23, explained. “Yeah, he did. He had to have, like, full photo approval on set. His camera was covered up, everything.”

While the Jonas Brothers hunk is privy to the top-secret information, he may have trouble keeping it to himself! “He’s terrible [at keeping secrets],” the British actress teased of her man, whom she is set to wed this summer in France. “So I don’t know how that one’s going to work out. Yeah, you can give him a call. He’ll probably tell you everything.”

Although Turner didn’t reveal any clues about how her character’s storyline concludes, she previously told Rolling Stone that she feels “empowered” by the Lady of Winterfell’s epic journey. “Sansa, this whole show, the only reason she has a willed herself to survive is for her family,” the Dark Phoenix actress noted in a profile published on March 26. “The power of family and unity is so strong that it can keep people alive. That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away from this show. Family is everything.”

The Louis Vuitton ambassador also told Harper’s Bazaar on Sunday, March 31, that wrapping the medieval series has felt “like a death in the family.” She added: “I’m losing the character that I’ve played for so long.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

