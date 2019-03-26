Oh, how things change when you meet “the one!” Prior to Sophie Turner’s relationship with fiancé, Joe Jonas the Game of Thrones star never imagined she would get engaged so young — or even at all.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” the U.K.-born actress, 23, told Rolling Stone for its April cover story. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Alluding to her mention of “girls,” Turner explained: “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Turner and the “Sucker” crooner, 29, announced their engagement in October 2017, sharing the happy news with matching Instagram posts at the time. “She said yes,” Jonas captioned a picture that showed their hands interlocked, with the actress’ pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on full display. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2018 that the couple are set to tie the knot in France later this year.

Earlier this month, Turner opened up to Glamour U.K. about how Jonas changed her life and helped her through a difficult time. “I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done,” she told the magazine. “I hadn’t been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while I kept thinking, ‘Who am I?’”

She added of her beau: “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

