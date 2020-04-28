Viva Las Vegas? Joe Jonas had a plan to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with wife Sophie Turner, but coronavirus quarantine has made him switch to plan B.

Jonas, 30, and Turner, 24, tied the knot twice, but they legally got hitched on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. If the stay-in orders were lifted, Jonas would’ve jetted off to Sin City with the Game of Thrones alum to reminisce about their first set of I do’s.

“I think we would’ve gone back to Vegas,” the “Sucker” singer told James Corden on the Monday, April 27, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Jonas Brothers member admitted that the lovebirds “used to be the couple that every few days would celebrate” their love, but they’ve “chilled out quite a bit.”

That doesn’t mean that Jonas, however, isn’t ready to honor his first year of marriage in style.

“If you can keep a secret, I might try to recreate Vegas in our house,” the former Disney Channel star admitted. “I have a DJ set up. We could do a nightclub.”

Corden, 41, jumped in adding, “You could dress as Elvis,” to which Jonas replied, “Now you’re talking!”

During the couple’s 2019 nuptials, Jonas wore a dark gray suit and white shirt, while the actress wore a white ensemble and veil. Country singers Dan + Shay performed their song, “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle.

At the time, the bride and groom tied the knot in front of a few friends and family by exchanging Ring Pops in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator, who Corden suggested join the pair this week for a Zoom call.

Less than two months later, the Dark Phoenix star exchanged vows once more with the DNCE frontman in France on June 29.

The second ceremony included Turner’s Game of Thrones costars, extended family and many more friends at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence.

In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child together.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”