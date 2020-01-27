They’re feeling so cool! The Jonas Brothers and their wives brought their fashion A-game to the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 26.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas arrived in their Sunday best in honor of music’s biggest night. The “Sucker” artists are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their summer 2019 smash single.

Joe, 30, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, hollered playfully over to the rest of the Jonas couples as they posed side by side on the carpet. The DNCE frontman donned a matching navy-and-green bomber jacket and trousers, while his wife looked fun and flirty in a short black skirt and colorful top.

His younger brother, 27, chose a metallic suit that complemented Chopra, 37, and her all-white look. The Quantico actress wore a floor-length gown embellished with pink-and-white fringe and a deep V-neckline that showed off a glimpse of a bellybutton ring.

Rounding out the triple date night, 32-year-old Kevin and 33-year-old Danielle kept it simple and classy in their semi-formal attire. The guitarist’s jacket was covered in blackbirds, coordinating with Joe’s head-to-toe look. The Moments jewelry brand founder rocked a stunning silver gown with a high leg slit.

All three brothers sported full looks by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. The band is nominated for their second-ever Grammy award, following their 2009 nod for Best New Artist. At the time, the “S.O.S.” singers lost to Adele.

After releasing a fun-filled music video for their newest single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” the former Disney stars stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 22, and teased a “very special” performance at the 62nd annual music awards.

“We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out, and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect,” Nick told the daytime talk show host.

Scroll down for more photos of the Jonas Brothers and J-Sisters “Burnin’ Up” on the Grammys red carpet.