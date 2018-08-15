Hailey Baldwin ‘Has a Lot of Control’ in Relationship With Justin Bieber

Calling the shots! When it comes to planning her future with fiancé Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin is taking the reins.

“Hailey actually is running the show and has a lot of control in their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Justin really listens to her and trusts her.”

The “Sorry” singer, 24, and the “Drop the Mic” cohost, 21, who got engaged in July, are already making strides in the wedding planning process and hope to “get married really soon.”

“The venue they had their heart set on wasn’t available for this fall so they’re waiting for other options,” notes another insider. “They didn’t put pause on anything. They just want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want.”

Bieber turned heads last month after popping the question to Baldwin during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas. The pair starting “hooking up” again in June after previously dating on and off from 2015 to 2016.

After their engagement news made headlines, a source told Us that the Grammy winner and the model are “discussing having a very small wedding” and “want something private, intimate.”

Baldwin’s aunt Kim Basinger also dished on the upcoming nuptials while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in July. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding … I think it’s sweet,” she gushed at the time. “It’s a very sweet thing. I’m very, very happy for Hailey.”

As the duo continue to plan their big day, Bieber has made it clear that he’s prioritizing his relationship with Baldwin over releasing new music.

“What’s next? I’m getting married,” he told TMZ in July after the news site asked him about his new track “No Brainer” with DJ Khaled.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!