All about timing? Justin Bieber “needed” this engagement to Hailey Baldwin, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the singer was craving a sense of normalcy.

“He has been a kid sensation for as long as he can remember,” the source explains. “You become muted to that fame. He finally feels somewhat normal and it’s a right time for him to settle down with one person.”

Bieber, 24, popped the question during a romantic getaway with Baldwin, 21, in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 8. Us exclusively revealed that the twosome, who previously dated from 2015 to 2016, had started “hooking up” again in June. The “Sorry” crooner confirmed their engagement with a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday, July 9, calling the model “the love of my life.”

The duo have stepped out in New York on multiple occasions since they got engaged, including at a health food store, Nature’s Pantry, near her father Stephen Baldwin’s home in Windsor, New York, on Wednesday, July 11.

“They were extremely friendly, seemed happy to be together and were holding hands,” an employee at the store tells Us. “They were super happy and very respectful. They bought a lot of stuff and seemed to be in town to visit Hailey’s parents since they live close by.”

Both Bieber and Baldwin’s parents seemingly congratulated the couple after news of their engagement broke.

“Sweet smile on my face! Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done,” Stephen wrote in a since-deleted tweet alongside the hands-in-prayer emoji on July 8. “Love you 2 so much!!!”

That same day, Bieber’s mother, Patti Mallettte, also shared a message about love on Twitter: “Love does not traffic in shame and disrespect, nor selfishly seek its own honor. Love is not easily irritated or quick to take offense. Love joyfully celebrates honesty and finds no delight in what is wrong. 1 Corinthians 13:5-6.”

