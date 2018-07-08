Dad’s seal of approval? Stephen Baldwin tweeted shortly after news broke of his daughter Hailey’s engagement to Justin Bieber — and it seems he’s happy about it.

In a since-deleted tweet, the 52-year-old actor shared his enthusiasm on Sunday, July 8. “Sweet smile on my face! Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done,” he wrote alongside the hands-in-prayer emoji. “Love you 2 so much!!!”

Baldwin also tagged the 24-year-old singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, and dad Jeremy Bieber, and added “Congrats” with a red heart emoji.

Prior to the tweet addressing their engagement, Baldwin added a religious quote with the hashtag, #blessed. “John 1:14 14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us,” he tweeted. “We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

The posts come just hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Bieber and the 21-year-old model are engaged. Hailey “is obsessed with Justin and always has been,” a source told Us following the news.

TMZ reports that the “Sorry” crooner proposed at a resort in the Bahamas.

Bieber’s mother and father both seemingly reacted to the happy news as well. His dad, Jeremy, posted a sweet picture of the singer to Instagram along with the caption. “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

Mallette simply tweeted: “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated from 2015 to 2016 and Us Weekly confirmed in June that the two were hooking up again.

