Beauty before the beat! From what Justin Bieber revealed this weekend, it sounds like his wedding to Hailey Baldwin is taking precedence over his new music.

The 24-year-old gave the scoop to reporters as he and his 21-year-old fiancée were getting out of an SUV in New York City on Sunday, July 29.

“Like the new song?” Bieber asked the group, referring to his featured role on DJ Khaled’s new track “No Brainer.”

“Fire, right?” he added, as seen in a TMZ clip. “Straight flames.”

Then the reporters asked the singer what’s next. “What’s next? I’m getting married,” Bieber said, gesturing to a smiling Baldwin.

The couple got engaged on July 7, just a month after rekindling their relationship. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they’ve “always” had a strong connection, despite their ups and downs. “They have been in love for a very long time,” the source said. “This is the person Hailey wants to marry. This is the person she’s always wanted to be with.”

And now that they’re engaged, the couple have started planning their special day. “They want something private, intimate,” a source close to Baldwin told Us Weekly in July, adding that the couple will probably tie the knot in Canada. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

In the meantime, Bieber has been posting steamy Instagram photos of himself and Baldwin and according to fans who met him in Brooklyn on July 13, raving about his happy news. “Justin was in such a good mood today,” one onlooker told Us Weekly that day. “When we met him he kept saying, ‘Guys, I’m engaged. I’m engaged! Can you believe it? I’m so happy.’”

