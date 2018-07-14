Things are heating up between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The “Friends” singer shared a PDA-filled photo with his new fiancée via Instagram on Friday, July 13.

In the snap, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, make out while relaxing in a hot tub. He shows off his heavily tattooed arms and chest while lovingly resting his left hand on the model’s neck and his other hand around her back. Baldwin, meanwhile, straddles her man with her legs wrapped around his waist.

The Grammy winner shared two similar photos on the social media app early Saturday, July 14, but he deleted them shortly after.

Many celebrities commented on the steamy post to question who snapped the picture. Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, wrote, “Damnnnn… but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now.” Fellow singer John Mayer hilariously commented, “Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That’s gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business.”

Bieber popped the question to the Drop the Mic cohost on Saturday, July 7, during a romantic trip to the Bahamas. The couple, who previously dated from 2015 to 2016, rekindled their romance just a few weeks before the proposal.

A source close to Baldwin later told Us Weekly exclusively that the engagement isn’t all that surprising: “He’s in love with her and they’ve always had that connection. They have been in love for a very long time. … This is the person Hailey wants to marry. This is the person she’s always wanted to be with.”

The musician did not follow his love on Instagram until six days after getting down on bended knee. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t excited. A fan who met the couple in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday told Us, “He kept saying, ‘Guys, I’m engaged. I’m engaged! Can you believe it? I’m so happy.’”

