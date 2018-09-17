Fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were surprised to find out the couple quietly wed on Thursday, September 13. The model’s uncle Alec Baldwin couldn’t believe the news either.

“They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!” the Saturday Night Live star, 60, told Access on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17.

Alec said that he and his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, text Hailey, 21, “every now and then,” and they met Bieber, 24, “one time.”

But don’t expect the actor to have a sit-down chat with the pop star about how to treat his niece. “That’s not my job,” he insisted. “She has a dad [Stephen Baldwin], and I’m sure he has a few paragraphs about that himself, so I’m not worried.”

Bieber and Hailey dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling in June. They got engaged just a few weeks later during a trip to the Bahamas. Multiple sources told Us that the couple visited a courthouse in New York City on Thursday to obtain their marriage license.

“Hailey was glowing, and Justin had his hand wrapped tightly around hers,” one insider revealed.

Four days before the courthouse visit, Alec shared some sound advice for the pair. “People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” he told etalk on Sunday, September 9. “Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career. … If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria, 34, recently told Us, “We’re all so excited for them.”

Hailey tweeted on Friday, September 14, that she is “not married yet,” but later deleted the post. A source confirmed to Us that the newlyweds do not have a prenuptial agreement.

