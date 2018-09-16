Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who legally wed in a New York City courthouse on Friday, September 14, do not have a prenup.

A legal insider tells Us Weekly that the “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, and the model, 21, have no legal document in place to establish their separate property and financial rights in the event of a divorce.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the pop star is worth approximately $265 million, with Forbes estimating that the singer pulled in $85 million in 2017 alone. The Drop the Mic host, meanwhile, is worth $2 million according to the CNW website.

A source confirmed to Us that despite Baldwin’s now-deleted tweet on Friday denying her marriage to the musician, the two did indeed tie the knot.

“They got legally married, but she believes marriage between God is the real thing,” the source explained.

An eyewitness at the court clerk’s office told Us that the couple entered the building on Friday through a back door, after which they were taken into a private office toward the back of the building. “Hailey was glowing and Justin had his hand wrapped tightly around hers,” the eyewitness said.

Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, posted two cryptic tweets in the wake of the twosome’s headline-making visit.

“Love is unconditional,” she tweeted on Friday, with a second posted on Sunday, September 16, reading, “Haters gonna hate.”

The Grammy winner proposed to Baldwin on July 7 at a Bahamas resort. The duo rekindled their relationship just one month prior after dating for one year from 2015 to 2016.

