Hailey Baldwin may be denying her marriage to Justin Bieber, but one thing is certain: They look more adorable than ever!

The couple stepped out holding hands in New York City on Friday, September 14, marking the first time that they have been spotted since visiting a nearby courthouse a day earlier to obtain their marriage license.

The “Baby” singer, 24, kept it casual in a black knit cap, a navy sweatshirt, green pants and dark sneakers while carrying a book. The model, 21, rocked a black leather jacket over a crop top, denim shorts and white sneakers.

A source told Us Weekly that Baldwin wore “a short all-white dress” to the courthouse on Thursday, September 13, while her fiancé sported “a very baggy striped shirt and black pants.”

“Hailey was glowing, and Justin had his hand wrapped tightly around hers,” the source added.

A source told Us and multiple other outlets reported that the pair legally wed during their visit to the courthouse. “They got legally married, but she believes marriage between God is the real thing,” the insider said.

The Drop the Mic cohost denied the rumors on Friday afternoon, tweeting, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

Bieber and Baldwin dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling in June. They got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey,” a source told Us in August. “He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything. Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

