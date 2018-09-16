Justin Bieber’s Mom Posts Second Cryptic Tweet After His Courthouse Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Keeping the faith. Pattie Mallette posted a second cryptic tweet in the wake of her son Justin Bieber’s courthouse wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

“Haters gonna hate,” the pop star’s mom, 43, tweeted on Sunday, September 16.

While it was unclear exactly what the Canadian author was referencing, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Baby” singer, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were legally wed at the courthouse two days prior, on Friday, September 14. Multiple outlets also confirmed the news.

The Drop the Mic host denied that she was married at the time with a since-deleted tweet. “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” the model tweeted on Friday.

As the source explained to Us, “[Justin and Hailey] got legally married, but she believes marriage between God is the real thing.”

According to an eyewitness at the court clerk’s office, the couple entered through a back door with the model in a short white dress and the singer wearing a “very baggy striped shirt and black pants,” after which they were taken into a private office toward the back of the building. “Hailey was glowing and Justin had his hand wrapped tightly around hers,” the eyewitness said.

Following the news on Friday, Mallette posted a separate cryptic tweet. “Love is unconditional,” she wrote.

The pop star proposed to Baldwin on July 7 at a Bahamas resort. The pair, who dated from 2015 to 2016, had rekindled their relationship just one month prior.

