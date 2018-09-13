Their love is evident to her family! Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her niece Hailey Baldwin’s engagement to Justin Bieber.

“You see these people in your life, and you say, ‘You are definitely meant to be,’” Hilaria, 34, told Us Weekly at Us’ Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Wednesday, September 12.

The yoga instructor and her husband, Alec Baldwin, have seen the pair’s connection firsthand. “We’re all so excited for them, and they came over this summer right before the engagement and, really, they’re so sweet,” she noted. “And they’ve known each other forever.”

Hilaria, who has been married to Hailey’s uncle for six years, shared her after-nuptials advice for the duo: “Just have fun. You only get to do life once.” (She and Alec are parents of Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 3 months.)

The 60-year-old Boss Baby actor gave his own words of wisdom earlier this week. “People who get married young – and they are very young – I want them to just spend time with each other,” Alec told etalk on Sunday, September 9. “Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

The Emmy winner related the 21-year-old’s relationship with the singer, 24, to his own. “I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago,” he explained. “And my wife and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids.”

Alec continued: “The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that. If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

The Saturday Night Live star’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, is set to play a special role on her cousin’s big day, according to mother Kim Basinger. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and Ireland, they’re in the wedding,” the Oscar winner revealed exclusively to Us in July. “So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

Bieber proposed to the model in the Bahamas on July 7, a few weeks after they began hooking up again.

