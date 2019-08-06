Madison Beer has had a front-row seat to Justin Bieber’s relationship with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). She has known Justin since he discovered her on YouTube in 2012 and Hailey since before the model started dating the singer. And she believes their marriage was inevitable.

“She’s everything he’s needed,” Beer, 20, told Elite Daily for its new digital issue, Back At It. “They were always going to end up together.”

The “Dear Society” singer also weighed in on Justin’s legal and personal troubles. “He’s gone through a lot,” she said. “He has a great f–king girl that is such a good support system to him.”

“I think he’s in a good place now,” she said of the Grammy winner, 25, who tied the knot with Hailey, 22, in September 2018. “And that’s why he’s putting music out again. Because he’s happy.”

Beer also opened up about her history with Justin, starting from when she was heard his music for the first time at age 11. “‘One Time’ came on, and I remember being like, ‘Who is this? What is this?’” she recalled. “I had never heard of him before. My mom was driving me to school, and I literally said to her, ‘I think I’m going to be friends with Justin Bieber one day.’ I swear on my life I said that to her. And a year later is when everything happened.”

When she was 12, Beer found fame — and relief from her middle school bullies — when the “I Don’t Care” singer honed in on her fourth-ever YouTube upload. “I dealt with a lot of f–king torment from everyone, like, all the time,” she said. “I got to walk into school one day and be like, ‘Haha, Justin Bieber signed me, so f–k you guys.’”

Justin appeared in the music video for Beer’s debut single “Melodies” in 2013, and she told Elite Daily that the cameo isn’t their only collaboration. “We’ve actually made a lot of songs together, they just haven’t come out,” she said. “Hopefully soon.”

Scroll down for more quotes from Beer’s cover story.