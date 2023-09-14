Justin Bieber showered wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) with love as the pair celebrated five years of marriage.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart,” Justin, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Wednesday, September 13, giving fans an up close and personal glimpse at his life with Hailey, 26. “I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby.”

Justin led the carousel with a snap of him and Hailey sharing a sweet kiss, following it up with a photo of the pair at a restaurant. A third picture showed the couple holding hands. The slideshow continued with blurry selfies and pics of the duo making funny faces.

“Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being,” he continued. “HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

Famous friends sent well-wishes to the spouses in honor of their anniversary. “This makes my heart happy 😍😍 I love you twoooooo ❤️,” Khloé Kardashian gushed in the comments section, while Sean Kingston wrote, “Relationship Goals! 🙌😂😂😂😂❤️.”

Hailey shared a similar set of photos via her own Instagram feed, simply captioning her post, “5 ✨🤍 I love you.”

The couple initially dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before Justin rekindled his on-off romance with ex Selena Gomez. He and Gomez, 31, called it quits for good in March 2018, and Justin reconciled with Hailey three months later. News broke of their engagement in July 2018. (While fans have long suspected there was overlap in the two relationships, Hailey shut down the rumors on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022.)

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Had Courthouse Weddings Keeping their big days small! While some celebrity couples relish in the spotlight on their wedding days, others have stayed more private. In October 2022, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt announced that they got married at a courthouse in New York City following their engagement on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair later […]

Their whirlwind romance continued with a courthouse wedding in New York City in September 2018. One year later, Hailey and Justin held a more traditional ceremony in South Carolina, tying the knot again in front of family and friends.

While the couple couldn’t be more in love, Hailey raised eyebrows last year when she confessed that her marriage to Justin takes “a lot of work.”

“I just think life is changing all the time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an August 2022 cover story. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Quotes About Having Kids Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s baby fever! The couple wed in September 2018 and see themselves starting a family one day. The pair are planning to have kids “when the time is right,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020, noting that they were “doing amazing.” The insider added at the time: “Justin […]

Both Hailey and Justin struggled with their health in 2022, with the model suffering a mini stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain that March. Three months later, Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Despite the challenges of married life, Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar that her husband is “still the person that I wanna be rushing back to” after a busy day of work.

Her comments sparked some concern about the pair’s status, but Hailey clarified her stance on “Call Her Daddy” one month later. “What I meant when I said ‘hard work’ is that there’s compromise, there’s sacrifice,” she explained. “I feel that way in most relationships in my life. In friendships, in work relationships. They can be tough sometimes. I didn’t mean, ‘Overall it’s hard and it sucks.'”