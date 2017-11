Now that we know Meghan Markle‘s future (she’s set to be the Duchess of Sussex thanks to her engagement to Prince Harry) it’s time to take a quick trip into her fashion past. The future royal continuously slays every red carpet she steps foot on — weather she’s mastering a semi-casual look at the Invictus Games or serving full-on glam — she is bringing her A game. Scroll through to see some of our favorite Markle looks.